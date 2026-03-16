Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,738 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $39,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cigna Group

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.11.

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Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5%

CI stock opened at $267.15 on Monday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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