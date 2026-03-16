Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 and last traded at GBX 1.90. Approximately 2,067,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,943,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £50.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

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