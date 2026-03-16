Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 111.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,142,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405,762 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5,674.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,141,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,281,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,191,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NYSE:PAAS opened at $56.09 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 27.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.