Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,442 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the February 12th total of 8,619 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Senmiao Technology Trading Up 14.1%

Shares of AIHS opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.01. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

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Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 104.56% and a negative return on equity of 368.21%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senmiao Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIHS

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senmiao Technology Ltd, incorporated in the Cayman Islands and traded on NASDAQ under the ticker AIHS, is a developer and operator of internet-based financial technology platforms in China. The company delivers a suite of integrated financial services and e-commerce solutions designed to meet the needs of small and micro enterprises as well as individual borrowers across the Chinese market.

At the core of Senmiao’s business are its micro-finance lending operations, which provide short-term, collateral-backed loans to underserved customers.

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