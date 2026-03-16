70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR) Trading Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. 450,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 26,788,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

70688 (COR.L) Stock Down 7.7%

The company has a market cap of £387,156.84 and a PE ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.

About 70688 (COR.L)

(Get Free Report)

CORETX Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged providing cloud and managed information technology (IT) services. The Company offers a range of services including cloud and hosting, network and connectivity, collaboration, cyber security, managed services, and IT asset management.

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