Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 67,223 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 12th total of 53,689 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,642 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 37,642 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $16.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $18.34.

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Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2844 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based financial services company that provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance products through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites a broad array of property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and reinsurance business, designing customized solutions for clients across commercial, personal and specialty markets. Arch’s offerings include commercial casualty and property, directors and officers liability, professional liability, surety, and mortgage insurance products.

In its reinsurance segment, Arch writes treaty and facultative business lines, encompassing property catastrophe, casualty and specialty risks.

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