Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. $PACH

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PACH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.16% of Pioneer Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at $6,731,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $690,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $4,975,000.

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Pioneer Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACH opened at $10.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PACH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pioneer Acquisition I from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Acquisition I has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pioneer Acquisition I

Pioneer Acquisition I Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Acquisition I (NASDAQ: PACH) is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly known as a blank-check company. Like other SPACs, its principal business purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination with one or more operating companies. Until a qualifying transaction is completed, the entity typically has no substantive operating business of its own and holds capital raised from public investors in trust.

As a SPAC, Pioneer Acquisition I’s activities generally include sourcing potential targets, conducting due diligence, negotiating transaction terms, and seeking shareholder approval for any proposed business combination.

See Also

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