111,076 Shares in Nokia Corporation $NOK Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia by 16.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 355,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

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Nokia Price Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nokia Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Santander upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Arete Research downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

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About Nokia

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Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia’s core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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