Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 726,905 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $148,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,298,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,927,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 73.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,808,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17,547.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $731,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,076,615 shares of company stock valued at $107,809,111. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6%

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $301.46 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.