Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 20,063 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $886,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,804 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,021.68. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

JPM stock opened at $283.47 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $764.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.73 and a 200 day moving average of $308.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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