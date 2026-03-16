Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 60,483 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 60,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 309.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2,695.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The fund may hold derivatives. FIXD was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.