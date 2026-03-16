Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Shares Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 44,410.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 37,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 97,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,527 shares during the period.

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Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.20.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

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