Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 87,007 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,378,000 after buying an additional 2,172,343 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 593,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $11.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.40 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XRAY

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,250. The trade was a 30.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Forbes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $956,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.