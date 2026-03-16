Clough Capital Partners L P Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $207.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.93 and a 200 day moving average of $226.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Insider Activity
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Arete Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.
Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AWS partners with Cerebras to speed AI inference, which could improve Bedrock performance, lower customer costs and help AWS compete vs. Nvidia — a potential long‑term revenue/margin positive for Amazon’s cloud business. Cerebras Systems, Amazon strike deal to offer Cerebras AI chips on Amazon’s cloud
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon splits out a paid “Ultra” Prime Video tier and hikes the ad‑free price — a direct, near‑term revenue boost from higher subscription ARPU that supports monetization of Prime streaming. Amazon to hike price of ad-free Prime Video tier by $2 a month
- Positive Sentiment: Luxembourg court vacated a record €746M privacy fine and ordered a reassessment, removing a large regulatory overhang for Amazon in Europe. Win for Amazon as Luxembourg court scraps record $854 million privacy fine
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive: analysts have reiterated buys and some raised price targets (e.g., Wolfe/Evercore), which can support the stock amid the pullback narrative. Amazon Is Rising While the Market Falls—Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is reportedly moving Prime Day earlier to late June — timing and promotional cadence can affect quarterly sales mix but is not a clear positive/negative until details and vendor economics are known. Amazon plans to move Prime Day event to June from July, Bloomberg News reports
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon closed a massive multi‑tranche corporate debt offering to fund its AI/capex push — strong demand (reported ~4:1 bids) eases short‑term funding risk but the large debt target and $200B+ capex plan keep investor concerns about near‑term returns and balance‑sheet risk elevated. Amazon Completes Massive Multi-Tranche Corporate Debt Offering
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/tax risk persists: Milan prosecutors have sought trial for Amazon’s European unit and four execs over alleged €1.2B tax evasion — an ongoing legal exposure that could concern investors. Exclusive: Italian prosecutors seek trial for Amazon, four execs over alleged $1.4 bln tax evasion
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
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