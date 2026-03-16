Clough Capital Partners L P Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $207.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.93 and a 200 day moving average of $226.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Arete Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

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About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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