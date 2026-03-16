Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Increases Stock Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 44.5% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Centene by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 54.9% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $41.00 target price on shares of Centene and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centene from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Centene from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Centene from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

Centene Stock Down 0.3%

CNC stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

Further Reading

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