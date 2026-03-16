38,328 Shares in ATI Inc. $ATI Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at $3,664,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after acquiring an additional 282,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in ATI by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ATI by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in ATI by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 373,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,212,000 after acquiring an additional 194,518 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ATI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna set a $155.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 53,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $5,896,811.76. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 132,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,525,368.48. This represents a 28.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,414. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $141.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.87. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ATI

(Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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