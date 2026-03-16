Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 345.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Mineralys Therapeutics worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 186,480 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0%

MLYS stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MLYS

Key Mineralys Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mineralys Therapeutics this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $58,269.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,004.76. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $529,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,849,105.62. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 342,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,755,439 in the last ninety days. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mineralys Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.