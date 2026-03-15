Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HCC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

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Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HCC stock opened at $85.04 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $10,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,496.73. The trade was a 25.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,000. This represents a 12.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

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Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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