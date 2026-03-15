BNP Paribas Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

BNP Paribas raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,394,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,796 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Blackstone by 16,035.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,197 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,902,000 after purchasing an additional 919,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 115.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,861,000 after acquiring an additional 583,384 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Blackstone Trading Up 4.4%

BX opened at $106.62 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.61%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 1,146,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.24. Following the purchase, the insider owned 16,716,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,297,073.84. The trade was a 7.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Blackstone from $178.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $185.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

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Key Blackstone News

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About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Further Reading

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