Cannell Capital LLC Trims Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. $KIND

Cannell Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,711,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709,282 shares during the period. Nextdoor makes up approximately 1.1% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Nextdoor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 142,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nextdoor by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 72.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

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Nextdoor Price Performance

Nextdoor stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor, Inc (NYSE: KIND) operates a hyperlocal social networking platform that enables neighbors to connect, share information and foster community engagement. Through its website and mobile applications, Nextdoor offers features such as neighborhood newsfeeds, classified listings, recommendations, event planning tools and safety alerts. The company’s platform is designed to bridge the gap between digital communication and real-world community building by facilitating dialogue on topics ranging from local services and business referrals to public safety and community events.

Nextdoor generates revenue primarily through advertising and paid business services.

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