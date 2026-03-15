Bcwm LLC Purchases 13,295 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Bcwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $20,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,048.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $83.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.