Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 615,208 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,403,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,208 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 494.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,842 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,087,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the third quarter worth $8,325,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fortrea during the second quarter worth $3,151,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortrea by 37.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 589,145 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Fortrea and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of FTRE opened at $8.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $834.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $45,903.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,049.72. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,869 shares of company stock worth $75,609 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company’s comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea’s core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

Further Reading

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