California Public Employees Retirement System Has $312.01 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 641,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $312,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Mizuho cut their target price on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $625.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SPGI opened at $422.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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