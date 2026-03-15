Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,598 Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $688.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.60.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total transaction of $1,575,226.29. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,661.11. The trade was a 93.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total value of $107,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,774.50. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE NOC opened at $733.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $691.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.03. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $450.13 and a 12 month high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.39 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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