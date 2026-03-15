CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by Caden Capital Partners LP

Caden Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 11.9% of Caden Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Caden Capital Partners LP owned about 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $29,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 730,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,638,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in CoStar Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,736 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.35.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4,367.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. The trade was a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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