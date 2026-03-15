Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 150,000 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,945,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226,931 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,560,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,610,000 after purchasing an additional 856,367 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,010,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,298,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,355,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $57,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,038,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,875,942.64. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $453,775. 92.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies Stock Down 3.1%
RKT stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 70.90 and a current ratio of 70.90. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 2.30.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rocket Companies Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.
The company’s core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.
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