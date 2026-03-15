GitLab Inc. $GTLB Shares Bought by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,470,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532,107 shares during the period. GitLab accounts for about 4.8% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $246,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,881 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in GitLab by 148.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,218,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,406 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,151 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,703,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,533,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,297,000 after buying an additional 926,824 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $96,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,974.72. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 334,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $12,750,212.16. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 503,744 shares of company stock worth $18,590,495 in the last 90 days. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on GitLab from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on GitLab from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure lowered GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GTLB

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.