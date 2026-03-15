Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires Shares of 152,690 D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Corp. $BCARU

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:BCARU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 152,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. Boral ARC Acquisition I during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D. Boral ARC Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at $443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in D. Boral ARC Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at $625,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in D. Boral ARC Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in D. Boral ARC Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,750,000.

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D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of BCARU stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on March 20, 2025 as a BVI business company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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