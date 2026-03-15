Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 284,912 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 12th total of 155,414 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,262 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 691,262 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period.

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Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $35.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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