337,315 Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS Bought by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 337,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,000. PDF Solutions comprises approximately 1.3% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,733,000. Samjo Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 935,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 65,620 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 74.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 160,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,574 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 13.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 162,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on PDF Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PDFS opened at $31.77 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,588.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company’s flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

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