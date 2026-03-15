Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 4,423 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $115,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 123.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 28.6% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 47,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $9,356,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $351.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.07 and a fifty-two week high of $594.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $409.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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