Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Vertical Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $234.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $248.18. The company has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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