General American Investors, Inc. $GAM is Bulldog Investors LLP’s Largest Position

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its stake in General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. General American Investors makes up about 4.7% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 1.40% of General American Investors worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other General American Investors news, insider Anang K. Majmudar bought 1,095 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $27,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,500. The trade was a 11.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $99,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,520. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,859 shares of company stock valued at $171,394. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Price Performance

General American Investors Profile

GAM opened at $58.95 on Friday. General American Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79.

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

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