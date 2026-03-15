Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $4.57 Million Investment in Monroe Capital Corporation $MRCC

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 651,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. Monroe Capital accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 3.00% of Monroe Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $765,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Monroe Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Corporation will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

About Monroe Capital

(Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) is a publicly traded business development company that specializes in providing flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies across North America. The firm structures and underwrites a range of senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second-lien loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. Monroe Capital’s offerings are designed to support corporate growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancings across diverse industries, including business services, healthcare, manufacturing and specialty finance.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Monroe Capital was founded in 2004 and has since built a national footprint by maintaining offices in key U.S.

See Also

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