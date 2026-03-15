Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 0.8% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after buying an additional 713,379 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after acquiring an additional 479,593 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $69.15 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $67.56 and a one year high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short‑term market reaction. Article Title

Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short‑term market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Article Title

Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke, Robbins Geller, Faruqi, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have issued shareholder alerts and deadline reminders (lead‑plaintiff motions due May 4, 2026). The coordinated outreach increases the likelihood of consolidated litigation and underscores ongoing legal scrutiny. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

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About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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