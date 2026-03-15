Bulldog Investors LLP Takes Position in Churchill Capital Corp X $CCCX

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.13% of Churchill Capital Corp X at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCCX. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

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Churchill Capital Corp X Stock Performance

Shares of CCCX opened at $13.66 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp X has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Churchill Capital Corp X

Churchill Capital Corp X Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.

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