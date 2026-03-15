Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,958 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 979.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $54,041.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,283.74. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $3,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 512,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,940,140. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,237 shares of company stock worth $25,865,760. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

View Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.3%

ANET stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.32. The firm has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.