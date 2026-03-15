Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,958 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 979.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $54,041.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,283.74. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $3,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 512,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,940,140. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,237 shares of company stock worth $25,865,760. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on ANET
Arista Networks Trading Down 0.3%
ANET stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.32. The firm has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
More Arista Networks News
Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Arista launched the XPO multi-source agreement and a 12.8 Tbps liquid‑cooled pluggable optics module that boosts rack density ~4x — this product is explicitly targeted at hyperscale AI data centers and could expand Arista’s addressable market and hardware ASPs. Arista Announces XPO High Density Liquid Cooled Pluggable Optics
- Positive Sentiment: CEO guidance and management commentary point to faster top‑line growth — management expects ~ $11B revenue in 2026 (vs ~$9B in 2025), reinforcing the AI-driven demand narrative. Arista (ANET) to Hit $11B in 2026 Revenues, $2B More Than 2025, Says CEO
- Positive Sentiment: Broker activity has turned constructive — TD Cowen initiated coverage with a Buy and $170 PT, and some outlets upgraded the stock citing accelerating AI networking demand and durable hyperscaler commitments. Those actions support upside vs. current levels. TD Cowen initiates Arista, Coherent and Ciena at buy
- Positive Sentiment: Independent upgrades highlight the stock’s breakout potential as valuation has contracted and FY2026 revenue is guided above ~25%, reinforcing the bullish case for longer-term multiple expansion if execution continues. Arista Networks: All Ready To Storm To New Highs (Upgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: Technically, ANET is trading near its 50‑day moving average inside a base and is listed as an IBD Sector Leader — constructive technicals but not yet a confirmed breakout. Arista Holds Near Key Level As Outlook Brightens
- Negative Sentiment: Shares have pulled back and shown intraday weakness in recent sessions — short‑term volatility and profit‑taking are pressuring the stock despite positive headlines. Arista Networks (ANET) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts note supply constraints and some gross‑margin pressure that could limit near‑term revenue upside despite strong bookings — a risk to quarterly cadence even as the multi‑year AI opportunity remains intact. Arista Networks: Why A Breakout Seems Likely (Rating Upgrade)
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.
Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.
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