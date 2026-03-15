Bulldog Investors LLP Grows Stock Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. $JOF

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 184.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,310 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.62% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 116.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 106,068 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 155,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 47.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 32.8% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

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Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of JOF opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Dividend Announcement

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0887 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

(Free Report)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc (NYSE: JOF) is a U.S.-listed closed-end investment company dedicated to long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Japan’s smaller capitalization equities. The fund seeks to identify and invest in firms whose market valuations and growth prospects may be overlooked by broader market indices, offering investors differentiated access to Japan’s domestic growth opportunities.

The portfolio typically comprises equity securities of companies traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and other recognized Japanese markets, with a focus on firms outside the large-cap segment.

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