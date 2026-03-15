The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 1,230.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,230.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,150 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,135 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,300 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th.

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Insider Transactions at The Sage Group

The Sage Group Stock Performance

In other The Sage Group news, insider Lori Mitchell- Keller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 839 per share, with a total value of £83,900. Also, insider Derek Harding acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 864 per share, with a total value of £86,400. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $45,415,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 847.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 771.66 and a one year high of GBX 1,335. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 915.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The Sage Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sage Group Company Profile

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The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

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