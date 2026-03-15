Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

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Institutional Trading of Bank Of Montreal

Bank Of Montreal Trading Down 2.4%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 7.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

BMO opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank Of Montreal has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $149.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 11.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.56%.

About Bank Of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada’s largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO’s core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

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