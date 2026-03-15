Brokerages Set Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Price Target at $95.38

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.3846.

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th.

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Workiva Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of WK stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $238.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 1,731.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,368,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,589,000 after buying an additional 460,540 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 136,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 312,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after buying an additional 88,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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