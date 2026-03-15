Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS) Rises By 79.0%

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 87,012 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the February 12th total of 48,607 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,515 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,515 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:NBOS opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $27.92.

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Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1863 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF

About Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 140,400.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

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The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

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