Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.50.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VIV. Zacks Research raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

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Telefonica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of VIV opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Telefonica Brasil has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telefonica Brasil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 54.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,754,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,602,000 after buying an additional 2,036,349 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,000,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,751,000 after buying an additional 1,735,958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 1,660,475 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,192,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,211,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

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Telefônica Brasil SA, commonly marketed under the Vivo brand, is one of Brazil’s largest telecommunications providers, offering a broad range of consumer and enterprise communications services. The company’s core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet (including fiber-to-the-home), and pay-TV solutions. It also provides ICT and managed services for business customers, such as cloud, data center, connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT) and security solutions.

Vivo operates a nationwide network across Brazil and serves both individual consumers and corporate clients.

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