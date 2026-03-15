Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $144.99 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $157.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 566,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,504,230. This represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total value of $463,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,910,110.97. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,280 shares of company stock worth $43,935,470. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

About Gilead Sciences

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Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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