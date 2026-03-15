First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,612 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the February 12th total of 7,350 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,021 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,021 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

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First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AFSM stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22.

About First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

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