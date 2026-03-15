Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EARN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ellington Credit from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $6.00 price objective on Ellington Credit in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

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Ellington Credit Stock Down 2.7%

EARN opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Ellington Credit has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 million. Ellington Credit had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a positive return on equity of 16.47%. Equities analysts expect that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.5%. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is presently -234.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Credit

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Income Fund (NYSE: EARN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate current income through a diversified portfolio of mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and asset-backed securities (ABS), with additional exposure to commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and related structured credit instruments. To enhance income and manage risk, the fund employs leverage and derivative strategies such as interest rate swaps and credit default swaps, allowing it to adjust duration and credit exposure dynamically.

The fund is externally managed and advised by Ellington Management Group, LLC, an established investment firm specializing in mortgage credit and structured products.

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