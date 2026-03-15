National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

EYE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. National Bank Financial set a $32.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of National Vision from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Vision from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.21.

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National Vision Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. National Vision has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $503.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.26 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 1.49%.National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 7,601 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $224,837.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 694,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,554,550.40. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in National Vision by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

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