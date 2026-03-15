Valneva (VALN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 TU results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share and revenue of $50.6630 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 TU earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 1:00 AM ET.

Valneva Stock Performance

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. Valneva has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Valneva alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VALN

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva’s research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.

Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.