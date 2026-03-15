Short Interest in MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA) Rises By 82.9%

MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 102,676 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the February 12th total of 56,146 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetaVia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MetaVia in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MetaVia from $12.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

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MetaVia Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetaVia

MetaVia stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.33. MetaVia has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MetaVia stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of MetaVia worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetaVia Company Profile

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MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

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