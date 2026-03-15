Short Interest in MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA) Rises By 82.9%

MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 102,676 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the February 12th total of 56,146 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetaVia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MetaVia in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MetaVia from $12.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTVA
MetaVia Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetaVia
An institutional investor recently raised its position in MetaVia stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of MetaVia worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MetaVia Company Profile
MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
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