Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $85.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.5833.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $228,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,785.96. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $478,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,508,763.20. This represents a 6.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,351. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $20,631,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 91.8% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $2,981,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 230.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 310,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 216,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $1,415,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.02%.The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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